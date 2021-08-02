Airline News Aviation News Bahamas travel news Business Travel News Caribbean News Cruise Industry News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News rebuilding travel Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News

What’s New in The Bahamas in August

2 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
The Bahamas
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
With back-to-school season around the corner, it’s time to clock in that vacation time – and what better place to enjoy it than in The Bahamas? Embrace island time and sand between your toes with all-new resorts, low fare flight options and plenty of hot deals.

NEWS 

Dave Stewart is Bringing Love Back to The Bahamas – Grammy Award-winning musician Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics released a new song, “Love’s Coming Back,” featuring warm vocals from Bahamian artist Dayonna. The arrangement will help raise funds in support of youth and environmental projects, managed by the Briland Aid organization and the Bahamas National Trust respectively.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Welcomes Vacationers – Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts made a splash with a successful downtown ribbon-cutting ceremony for the all-new 300-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, complete with 11 distinct dining options and an on-site waterpark. 

Frontier Airlines Adds Even More Non-Stop Flights to Nassau Frontier Airlines announced new weekly routes to Nassau from Orlando International Airport beginning November 2, 2021. Reservations are now available with fares as low as $69.

Crystal Cruises Crystal Serenity Offers Third Round-Trip Option – Crystal Cruises now offers Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyages, with three ports of embarkation: Nassau on Saturdays, Bimini on Sundays and Miami on Mondays.

Palm Star Travel Announces Non-Stop Trips for East Coast TravellersPalm Star Travel is scheduled to launch new non-stop services from major U.S. cities including Jacksonville, Nashville and Raleigh beginning November 2021. Booking will be available later this summer.

