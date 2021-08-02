Airline News Airport news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Hong Kong Travel News International Visitor News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News USA News

Cathay Pacific Airways Returns to Pittsburgh International Airport

by Harry Johnson
In an effort to introduce additional cargo capacity where possible and help support global supply chains, Cathay Pacific reconfigured Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to keep up with growing shipping demands.

  • Latest international airline to capitalize on PIT’s cargo speed.
  • Hong Kong-based carrier will serve Pittsburgh International Airport through end of year.
  • Planes will arrive on Mondays and Fridays and depart the next day.

Cargo operations at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will get another boost with the return of twice weekly flights from Cathay Pacific Airways.

Cathay Pacific starts service on Aug. 2, 2021, with its Boeing 777-300ER passenger planes that have been converted for cargo, with plans to serve PIT through the end of the year. Planes will arrive on Mondays and Fridays and depart the next day. Cargo onboard the aircraft is for the garment industry.

The aircraft will start their flights from Hanoi, Vietnam, stopping at Cathay Pacific’s Cargo Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport before flying nonstop to PIT. Cathay Pacific initially started cargo service to PIT in September 2020 with 20 flights.

PIT’s ability to quickly unload cargo and get it on trucks for delivery is one of the reasons Cathay Pacific and freight forwarder partner Unique Logistics chose to return for their latest cargo venture.

“Pittsburgh International Airport’s geographic location, community support, and operational efficiencies provide the ideal environment for us to operate service from Vietnam with Cathay Pacific to the Pittsburgh area,” said Marc Schlossberg, Executive Vice President of Unique Logistics. “Unique Logistics is contracted to operate around 120 such flights with several airlines from Asia into PIT and other airports in the United States for the remainder of 2021, adding valuable air cargo capacity for US importers.”

“Additional flights could be added to PIT as the operation scales up,” added Schlossberg.

