USA Officially Has Most Expensive Five-Star Hotels In the World

- Topping the most expensive list, Los Angeles is going to cost you a staggering $675 per night on average.
- Paris comes out as the second most expensive.
- Many will be surprised to see that luxury in Orlando costs more than Honolulu.
New research reveals the cheapest, and most expensive, cities in the world for a five-star luxury stay – with prices as little as $47.
The study analyzed the average cost of a five star luxury stay in over 100 countries around the world, with a one night stay averaging at $236.
The world’s most expensive cities for a five-star hotel stay:
|Rank
|City, Country
|Average price of one night stay
|1
|Los Angeles, USA
|$675.84
|2
|Paris, France
|$664.53
|3
|Orlando, USA
|$663.11
|4
|Honolulu, USA
|$585.35
|5
|Rome, Italy
|$558.49
|6
|Venice, Italy
|$518.90
|7
|Florence, Italy
|$493.45
|8
|Miami, USA
|$477.89
|9
|Milan, Italy
|$473.65
|10
|Toronto, Canada
|$472.24
- Topping the most expensive list, Los Angeles is going to cost you a staggering $675 per night on average, which costs more than double the price of the global average of $236.
- Paris comes out as the second most expensive, following LA at $664 and Orlando comes in third place at $663.
- Many will be surprised to see that luxury in Orlando costs more than Honolulu, Hawaii which comes in fourth place at $585 per night.
- New York City is the top US destination to make the list of cities with the most five-star hotels with over 8% of its hotels offering 5-star luxury.
The world’s cheapest cities for a five-star hotel stay:
|Rank
|City
|Average price of one night stay
|1
|Chennai, India
|$47
|2
|Johor Bahru, Malaysia
|$57
|2
|Bangalore, India
|$57
|4
|Agra, India
|$58
|5
|Kolkata, India
|$69
|5
|New Deli, India
|$69
|7
|Mumbai, India
|$72
|8
|Jaipur, India
|$78
|9
|Phuket, Thailand
|$79
|9
|Cebu, Philippines
|$79
- At just $47 per night, a five-star stay in India’s city of Chennai tops the list coming in at 14x cheaper than Los Angeles, which comes out as the world’s most expensive city at $675 per night.
- In second place, Johor Bahru in Malaysia and Bangalore in India offer a luxury stay for just $57.