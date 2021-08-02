Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Luxury Travel Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News USA News

USA Officially Has Most Expensive Five-Star Hotels In the World

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
USA Officially Has Most Expensive Five-Star Hotels In the World
by Harry Johnson
At just $47 per night, a five-star stay in India’s city of Chennai tops the list coming in at 14 times cheaper than Los Angeles, which comes out as the world’s most expensive city at $675 per night. 

New research reveals the cheapest, and most expensive, cities in the world  for a five-star luxury stay – with prices as little as $47. 

The study analyzed the average cost of a five star luxury stay in over 100 countries around the world, with a one night stay averaging at $236.

The world’s most expensive cities for a five-star hotel stay: 

RankCity, CountryAverage price of one night stay
1Los Angeles, USA$675.84
2Paris, France$664.53
3Orlando, USA$663.11
4Honolulu, USA$585.35
5Rome, Italy$558.49
6Venice, Italy$518.90
7Florence, Italy$493.45
8Miami, USA$477.89
9Milan, Italy$473.65
10Toronto, Canada$472.24
The world’s cheapest cities for a five-star hotel stay:

Rank CityAverage price of one night stay 
1Chennai, India $47
2Johor Bahru, Malaysia $57
2Bangalore, India$57
4Agra, India $58
5Kolkata, India $69
5New Deli, India $69
7Mumbai, India $72
8Jaipur, India $78
9Phuket, Thailand$79
9Cebu, Philippines $79
  • At just $47 per night, a five-star stay in India’s city of Chennai tops the list coming in at 14x cheaper than Los Angeles, which comes out as the world’s most expensive city at $675 per night. 
  • In second place, Johor Bahru in Malaysia and Bangalore in India offer a luxury stay for just $57. 
