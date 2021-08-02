Topping the most expensive list, Los Angeles is going to cost you a staggering $675 per night on average.

New research reveals the cheapest, and most expensive, cities in the world for a five-star luxury stay – with prices as little as $47.

USA Officially Has Most Expensive Five-Star Hotels In the World

The study analyzed the average cost of a five star luxury stay in over 100 countries around the world, with a one night stay averaging at $236.

The world’s most expensive cities for a five-star hotel stay:

Rank City, Country Average price of one night stay 1 Los Angeles, USA $675.84 2 Paris, France $664.53 3 Orlando, USA $663.11 4 Honolulu, USA $585.35 5 Rome, Italy $558.49 6 Venice, Italy $518.90 7 Florence, Italy $493.45 8 Miami, USA $477.89 9 Milan, Italy $473.65 10 Toronto, Canada $472.24

Topping the most expensive list, Los Angeles is going to cost you a staggering $675 per night on average, which costs more than double the price of the global average of $236.

Paris comes out as the second most expensive, following LA at $664 and Orlando comes in third place at $663.

Many will be surprised to see that luxury in Orlando costs more than Honolulu, Hawaii which comes in fourth place at $585 per night.

New York City is the top US destination to make the list of cities with the most five-star hotels with over 8% of its hotels offering 5-star luxury.

The world’s cheapest cities for a five-star hotel stay:

Rank City Average price of one night stay 1 Chennai, India $47 2 Johor Bahru, Malaysia $57 2 Bangalore, India $57 4 Agra, India $58 5 Kolkata, India $69 5 New Deli, India $69 7 Mumbai, India $72 8 Jaipur, India $78 9 Phuket, Thailand $79 9 Cebu, Philippines $79

At just $47 per night, a five-star stay in India’s city of Chennai tops the list coming in at 14x cheaper than Los Angeles, which comes out as the world’s most expensive city at $675 per night.