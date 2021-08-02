Airline News Airport news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News International Visitor News Qatar Travel News rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Rwanda travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News

Qatar Airways and RwandAir Announce Interline Agreement

by Harry Johnson
Africa is a hugely important market for Qatar Airways and this latest partnership will help support the recovery of international air travel and offer unrivalled connectivity to and from a number of new African destinations.

  • Partnership will leverage Qatar Airways’ global network.
  • Qatar Airways’ access to African destinations will increase.
  • The agreement will integrate Qatar Airways and RwandAir loyalty programs’ benefits.

Qatar Airways passengers will be able to explore even more of Africa following its new partnership with Rwanda’s flag carrier, RwandAir via their hubs at Doha and Kigali.

Qatar Airways and RwandAir Announce Interline Agreement

As a part of the strategic partnership, the extensive interline agreement will give customers access to the networks of both airlines, providing a seamless travel experience and enhanced customer service including in the frequent flyers programs.

Customers can pick and choose from over 160 destinations in the combined networks of both airlines, which are perfectly connected via their home hubs of Doha and Kigali.

This latest cooperation comes hot on the heels of the airlines’ recent loyalty partnerships announcement, giving RwandAir Dream Miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty members, access to each other’s destinations with the opportunity to ‘earn and burn’ points across their reciprocal route networks.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive said: “This partnership cements our commitment to giving travellers the widest choice of destinations, while providing a seamless, high quality travel experience, which is the goal of both Qatar Airways and RwandAir.

“Africa is a hugely important market for us and this latest partnership will help support the recovery of international air travel and offer unrivalled connectivity to and from a number of new African destinations.”

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We’re really excited to be opening up more of the world to our customers through the new interline agreement with Qatar Airways.

