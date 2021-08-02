Thailand, Tourism, and Dark Red Zones: Not good news

The Thai government has extended lockdown and curfew measures for two more weeks starting on Tuesday with 16 more provinces added to the list of “dark red or maximum and strict control zones”, areas hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered a curfew from 9 pm–4 am and other strict measures will be imposed in Bangkok and 28 other provinces in Thailand for two weeks starting tomorrow. The CCSA is expected to evaluate the pandemic situation again on Aug 18. It’s likely another lockdown extension until the end of this month could be expected.

The CCSA however eased restrictions for restaurants and eateries at malls in the dark red zones, allowing them to sell food via delivery using online platforms.

Existing restrictions in the dark red zones will remain in place, including curbs on inter-provincial travel.

Anyone wanting to enter the dark red zones must have a proper reason and will be screened upon entry.

Not more than 5 people are allowed to meet.

Shopping malls, department stores, and community shopping centers are closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, and vaccination stations No public transport services is available from 9pm–4am. Capacity in public transport is restricted to 50%

People in dark red zone provinces are urged to work from home.

The curfew and lockdown measures have been enforced in Greater Bangkok — Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, as well as the four southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla since July 12.

Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, and Ayutthaya were added to the list on July 20. The current measures will expire on Monday.

The CCSA yesterday added 16 more provinces to the dark red zone list — Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, and Tak.

It was found that infection rates in Bangkok showed signs of slowing down, accounting for 39% of infections nationwide while infection rates in other provinces went up due to the Delta variant.

The Thailand Government is coordinating the import of the Russian Sputnik vaccine to provide vaccination to frontline workers.

Health experts agreed the high infection rates in Thailand are likely to continue over the next two months.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, welcomed the CCSA’s decisions to allow restaurants at malls to sell food online.

The country registered 18,027 new cases and 133 new Covid-19 death over the last 24 hours.