Korean Visitors Love Guam and GVB welcomes T’way passengers with a song

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Guam welcomes Korean Visitors - first after COVID-19
  1. The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority (GIAA) welcomed the first flight from Seoul, South Korea in 2021 late Saturday night.
  2. The B737-800 aircraft arrived from Seoul, Korea, and brought 52 passengers to the island.
  3. The flight was operated by T’way, the first airline carrier to resume regular air service once a week that began July 31st.

Tourism leaders from the Guam Visitors Bureau along with a smiling local singer and his guitar welcomed tourists arriving on a T’way flight from Seoul to Guam on Saturday.

It took 4 hours and 25 minutes on T'Way Air flight 301 from Seoul to Guam, and the first group of Korean tourists landed in this American Paradise ready for Guam's tropical. beaches . More than 752,715 Korean visitors went on a holiday to Guam in 2018, but for most of 2020 and and all of 2021 flights did not operate due to COVID-19.

Guam is a U.S. island territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific. It’s distinguished by tropical beaches, Chamorro villages, and ancient latte-stone pillars. Guam’s WWII significance is on view at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, whose sites include Asan Beach, a former battlefield. The island’s Spanish colonial heritage is evident in Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, atop a bluff in Umatac.

T’way Air Co., Ltd., formerly Hansung Airlines, is a South Korean low-cost airline based in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. In 2018, it is the third-largest Korean low-cost carrier in the international market, carried 2.9 million domestic passengers and 4.2 million international passengers. 

More airlines have committed to direct flights from Korea to Guam through the month of August. Korean Air will then resume air service the following week on August 6th with weekly air service. Jin Air will also begin twice-weekly flights starting August 3rd and August 6th. 

“We are excited our Korean carriers are resuming service to Guam. Their commitment is another step forward in the recovery of Guam’s tourism industry and an opportunity to display our Håfa Adai spirit,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We are continuing to work hard with our travel trade and tourism partners to showcase our CHamoru culture and elevate the overall Destination Guam experience.”

Schedule of Korea Flights for the Month of August:

AirlineArrivalTimeAircraft/Seat CapacityFlight No.Frequency
t’wayJuly 31, 2021 (first flight)
August 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021		11:40 PMB737-800/189 seatsTW3011x weekly
Korean AirAugust 6, 13, 20, 27, 20211:00 AMB777-300ER/ 277 seatsKE1111x weekly
Jin AirAugust 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, 20212:45 PMB737-800/189 seatsLJ641LJ7712x weekly

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has also planned an arrival greeting service to welcome the resuming flights throughout the month. The combined flights are anticipated to provide an estimated 3,754 seats to Guam through the end of August. More than 600 seats have been sold so far.

Guam is slowly trying to get back to become America’s Tourism Destination in the East Pacific Ocean.

