Korean Visitors Love Guam and GVB welcomes T’way passengers with a song

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority (GIAA) welcomed the first flight from Seoul, South Korea in 2021 late Saturday night. The B737-800 aircraft arrived from Seoul, Korea, and brought 52 passengers to the island. The flight was operated by T’way, the first airline carrier to resume regular air service once a week that began July 31st.

Tourism leaders from the Guam Visitors Bureau along with a smiling local singer and his guitar welcomed tourists arriving on a T’way flight from Seoul to Guam on Saturday.

Guam is a U.S. island territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific. It’s distinguished by tropical beaches, Chamorro villages, and ancient latte-stone pillars. Guam’s WWII significance is on view at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, whose sites include Asan Beach, a former battlefield. The island’s Spanish colonial heritage is evident in Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, atop a bluff in Umatac.

T’way Air Co., Ltd., formerly Hansung Airlines, is a South Korean low-cost airline based in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. In 2018, it is the third-largest Korean low-cost carrier in the international market, carried 2.9 million domestic passengers and 4.2 million international passengers.

More airlines have committed to direct flights from Korea to Guam through the month of August. Korean Air will then resume air service the following week on August 6th with weekly air service. Jin Air will also begin twice-weekly flights starting August 3rd and August 6th.

“We are excited our Korean carriers are resuming service to Guam. Their commitment is another step forward in the recovery of Guam’s tourism industry and an opportunity to display our Håfa Adai spirit,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We are continuing to work hard with our travel trade and tourism partners to showcase our CHamoru culture and elevate the overall Destination Guam experience.”

Schedule of Korea Flights for the Month of August:

Airline Arrival Time Aircraft/Seat Capacity Flight No. Frequency t’way July 31, 2021 (first flight)

August 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 11:40 PM B737-800/189 seats TW301 1x weekly Korean Air August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021 1:00 AM B777-300ER/ 277 seats KE111 1x weekly Jin Air August 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, 2021 2:45 PM B737-800/189 seats LJ641LJ771 2x weekly

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has also planned an arrival greeting service to welcome the resuming flights throughout the month. The combined flights are anticipated to provide an estimated 3,754 seats to Guam through the end of August. More than 600 seats have been sold so far.

Guam is slowly trying to get back to become America’s Tourism Destination in the East Pacific Ocean.