Indonesia Travel and Tourism: COVID Impact Report

Indonesia lost 1,377,200 jobs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, first discovered in December 2019, an equivalent of over 10 percent. In 2019, 13,180,400 travel and tourism jobs contributed to Indonesia’s economy. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution for the tourism sector in Indonesia went from 5.9 percent to 3.2 percent from 2019 to 2020.

International visitor impact on spending went from US$259.817 billion to US$56,083.1 billion, a 78.4 percent loss from 2019 to 2020. Domestic visitor impact on spending went from US$313.698 billion to US$203.298 billion or 35.2 percent less. The numbers comparing domestic spending was 55 percent in 2019 and 78 percent in 2020. International spending was 45 percent in 2019 and 22 percent in 2020.

The leisure travel market went up to reflect 5 percent more leisure traveler spend in Indonesia.

The top 5 inbound arrivals to Indonesia in 2020 were:

– Malaysia: 25 percent

– China: 18 percent

– Singapore: 15 percent

– Australia: 6 percent

– India: 6 percent

The top 5 outbound markets where people from Indonesia like to travel to are:

– Malaysia: 46 percent

– Singapore: 16 percent

– Saudi Arabia: 8 percent

– Thailand: 5 percent

– Japan: 4 percent

This data based on the WTTC Economic Trends Report, reveals COVID-19’s dramatic impact on Travel and Tourism around the world.