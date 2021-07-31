Events Industry Council Partners with The Code to Support End of Child Trafficking

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Today, July 30, 2021, World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2021, the Events Industry Council (EIC), a global voice of the business events industry on advocacy, research, professional recognition, and standards, has announced it has joined The Code, a multi-stakeholder initiative to prevent the sexual exploitation of children.

  1. EIC has become signatories of The Code which provides awareness, tools, and support to the travel and tourism industry to protect children against sexual exploitation.
  2. The Code is a voluntary set of six criteria that members commit to, to keep children safe.
  3. The Code is supported by ECPAT, a worldwide network of organizations working to end the sexual exploitation of children around the world.

Amy Calvert, Chief Executive Officer, Events Industry Council, said: “EIC supports all efforts against human trafficking, and we are very proud to have joined The Code to support its global mission. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), over 40 million people are living in slavery worldwide; by working with The Code and ECPAT we can play our part in finally ending global human trafficking and exploitation. Given the scope and scale of our industry we have the ability to be a catalyst for meaningful and lasting change and progress.”

The Code is the world’s first and only voluntary set of business principles companies can implement to prevent the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. The Code will support EIC, a global federation supporting the business events industry, by collaborating and engaging with stakeholders in the prevention of sexual exploitation of children; establish policies and procedures; train employees; include a clause in contracts; and provide information to travellers on how to prevent and report suspected cases.

