India Aviation: New Airlines on the Horizon

Jet Airways may be coming back in a new reincarnation, with funding and staffing from new resources. Akasa Air may take off before the end of this year thanks in large part to billionaire investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Vistara, Air Asia India, and Air India will also hopefully see some growth for their airlines.

At a time when COVID-19 was – and still is – wreaking havoc with aviation, tourism, and just life in general, comes news that could sound like music to the ears, especially for would-be travelers.

After so much of what has been happening with airlines is all about the losing of millions in dollars and crores and euros – you name the currency – and facing closures, not to mention the disinvestment in the once prized Air India, there are at least 2 airlines are coming on the India scene and in the skies in the not-too-distant future.

There is serious talk of the collapsed Jet Airways coming back in a new reincarnation, with funding and staffing from new resources. As plans seem to be shaping up fast, there are still many nuts and bolts that remain to be tightened before travelers can fly on a full-service airline again.