Cyprus makes weekly COVID-19 tests mandatory for all unvaccinated tourists

  • Cyprus authorities announce new COVID-19 regulations for visitors.
  • Weekly COVID-19 test now required for all unvaccinated visitors
  • SafePass now required for all public venues.

Cyprus government officials announced new set of COVID-19 restrictions for tourists today.

Starting from August 1, all unvaccinated holidaymakers in Cyprus will have to take PCR tests every week. The first test will be required starting from the seventh day after unvaccinated visitors’ arriving on the island.

Visitors who have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a certificate confirming a successful recovery from previous COVID-19 infection are exempt from the PCR test.

A SafePass that confirms the absence of COVID-19 will need to be presented when visiting stores with more than 10 visitors, as well as in medical institutions anywhere on the island.

According to the authorities, as of right now, the new rules will be in effect until August 31.

