Atkins Kroll Joins Håfa Adai Pledge Program

The pledge solidifies GVB’s promise to keep its heritage alive throughout the organization. AK Showroom will be an integral part of helping island residents and visitors get where they need to go. The signing ceremony marked the commitment to preserve Guam’s language, culture, and traditions.

“As Guam’s oldest corporation, we are deeply committed to the preservation of the island’s language, culture, and traditions. Taking this pledge solidifies our promise to keep our heritage alive throughout our organization, said AK President Wendi Herring. “As our island heads towards economic recovery, we want our community to know that we will be here every step of the way just as we have been for the last 107 years. AK is here for Guam and here for life,” added Herring.

“We are happy to welcome AK into the Håfa Adai Pledge familia,” said GVB Director of Tourism Research Nico Fujikawa. “They are an integral part of helping our island residents and visitors get to where they need to go. This pledge program goes beyond a simple Håfa Adai greeting. It’s instilling the core values of what makes Guam unique into your everyday practices.”

The signing ceremony concluded with light refreshments for those that attended.

Atkins Kroll, an Inchcape company, is the leading distributor of vehicles in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and Micronesia enabling it to provide a full range of products and services in the region. Atkins Kroll is Guam’s oldest corporation established in 1914 and represents Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota Rent A Car, ACE Rent a Car, and AC Delco brands.

The Håfa Adai Pledge is the cornerstone of the Guam Visitors Bureau’s local community branding program. The Håfa Adai Pledge program has grown steadily in the number of participants as well as the content of individual pledges since its inception in 2009. More than 940 private businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, organizations, and local school children have taken the pledge, representing more than 44,000 individuals locally and abroad.