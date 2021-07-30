Passengers on Fully-Vaccinated Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19

by Harry Johnson
2 min read

Four vaccinated adults and two unvaccinated children test positive for COVID-19 onboard Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas.

  • Six Adventure of the Seas passengers test positive for coronavirus.
  • Six cases were detected after passengers were given rapid tests.
  • Infected passengers will be evacuated from the ship and flown home.

Royal Caribbean Group announced today that six passengers on its Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19 during post-voyage testing.

Four vaccinated adults who were traveling separately tested positive as well as two unvaccinated children who were in the same party. Of the passengers who tested positive, three of the adults were asymptomatic, as were both of the children, while one of the adults had mild symptoms.

Royal Caribbean’s Spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro said that the positive tests were part of routine tests taken at the end of the voyage so passengers can produce proof of negative tests required to return home.

The six cases were detected after passengers were given rapid tests, and subsequent PCR testing confirmed they were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

After testing positive for COVID-19, infected guests were immediately quarantined and their travel parties and all close contacts were traced and tested negative, the company said.

Royal Caribbean said the six passengers would be medically evacuated from the ship and flown home on a private plane at the company’s expense.

The cruise ship is currently docked at Freeport, in the Bahamas.

The Adventure of the Seas cruise, which set sail from Nassau in the Bahamas on July 24, required all travelers aged 16 or older to be fully vaccinated and test negative before boarding. Those ineligible for the vaccine had to show a negative test result to travel.

