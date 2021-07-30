Strong M6.1 Earthquake Rocks Peru-Ecuador Border Region

In those areas, dangerous ground shaking occurred with the potential to inflict moderate to heavy damage to buildings and other infrastructure.

  • The quake hit near Sullana.
  • The earthquake was felt in Peru and Ecuador
  • No reports of casualties or damages available yet.

Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near Sullana, Provincia de Sullana, Piura in Peru.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Sullana, Provincia de Sullana, Piura, Peru, around noon on Friday 30 July 2021 at 12:10 pm local time. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations.

Two reports issued by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) listed the earthquake as magnitude 6.1.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been felt by everybody in the area of the epicenter. In those areas, dangerous ground shaking occurred with the potential to inflict moderate to heavy damage to buildings and other infrastructure.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Sullana (pop. 160,800) located 15 km from the epicenter, Querecotillo (pop. 25,400) 16 km away, Marcavelica (pop. 25,600) 18 km away, Tambo Grande (pop. 30,000) 24 km away, Piura (pop. 325,500) 28 km away, San Martin (pop. 130,000) 29 km away, Catacaos (pop. 57,300) 38 km away, and Chulucanas (pop. 68,800) 47 km away.

