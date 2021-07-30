Atlantic Canada Opens to Vaccinated US Travelers

by Harry Johnson
2 min read

Following Canada’s border reopening announcement, provinces of Atlantic Canada will open to fully vaccinated American travelers beginning August 9, 2021.

  • New Brunswick will welcome American travelers who have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine that is accepted by the Government of Canada. 
  • Starting August 9, fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are permitted to enter Newfoundland & Labrador.
  • Beginning August 9, American visitors who qualify as fully vaccinated travelers are required to apply for entry to Nova Scotia.

Four provinces of Atlantic Canada will open to fully vaccinated American travelers beginning August 9, 2021. 

Located just north of the U.S. border of Maine, Atlantic Canada is a crowd-free, coastal region made up of the four Canadian provinces New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

The mid-August border opening allows U.S. travelers to enjoy the late summer season in Atlantic Canada, which offers temperate weather, warm coastal waters, and outdoor adventure. The fall boasts colorful foliage and several world-class food and cultural festivals. Easily accessible from the Northeast, the region offers breathtaking coastlines, fresh seafood, wide-open outdoors spaces, land and water experiences, and so much more.   

All travelers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. In addition to adhering to Canada’s federal travel guidelines, each province within Canada has their own set of travel restrictions and requirements to protect residents from COVID-19. As protocols vary by each province, here is what travelers need to know about entry to each province to plan their next Atlantic Canada adventure.   

New Brunswick

Once the Canadian federal border opens on August 9, New Brunswick will welcome American travelers who have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine that is accepted by the Government of Canada. 

Newfoundland & Labrador

Starting August 9, fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are permitted to enter Newfoundland & Labrador and are required to submit a travel form within 72 hours of their expected travel date and follow public health guidelines during their stay. Fully vaccinated travelers are not required to self-isolate or be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the province.

