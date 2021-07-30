Thai Train Cars for COVID-19 Patients with No AC or Toilets

Thailand COVID-19 patients in Bangkok who are awaiting referral to a treatment facility will be isolated in converted train cars. This isolation center is being set up at Bang Sue Grand Station’s electric train depot. Work continues to install mosquito netting and external toilets as well as connect the carriages to electricity and water.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) are now working to open an isolation center for COVID-19 patients at Bang Sue Grand Station’s electric train depot.

Thailand Governor Pol. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang said the facility will serve as a pre-admission center for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Bangkok awaiting referral to a treatment facility.

There are 15 non-air-conditioned sleeper carriages now being converted into isolation wards. Each carriage can accommodate up to 16 patients, with only the lower bunk being used. Works are being done to install mosquito screens at the windows, connect the carriages to the power grid and water system, as well as installing external toilets.

He said this project was initiated by the Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, who has directed the State Railway of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to set up a new patient isolation facility together.