The following is a statement from Teamsters Airline Division Capt. David Bourne regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ inclusion of HR 3095, the Fair and Open Skies Act, as an amendment to the House Appropriations Bill.

Teamsters Praise Congressional Action On Fair And Open Skies Act

“The Teamsters and our allies on Capitol Hill have been working extremely hard to ensure that ‘flag of convenience’ schemes don’t undermine commercial aviation in the United States. By including HR 3095 in the appropriations bill, the U.S. House of Representatives is stopping the exploitation of a regulatory loophole that threatens the livelihood of workers and safety of passengers throughout the airline industry. We commend the House for taking such action. Now it’s time for the Senate to retain this language in its own appropriations bill and pass it expeditiously.”

