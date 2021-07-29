Teamsters Praise Congressional Action On Fair And Open Skies Act

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu
Teamsters Praise Congressional Action On Fair And Open Skies Act

U.S. House of Representatives is stopping the exploitation of a regulatory loophole that threatens the livelihood of workers and safety of passengers throughout the airline industry.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • U.S. House of Representatives includes HR 3095, the Fair and Open Skies Act, as an amendment to the House Appropriations Bill.
  • Teamsters commend the House for taking such action.
  • International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents workers throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The following is a statement from Teamsters Airline Division Capt. David Bourne regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ inclusion of HR 3095, the Fair and Open Skies Act, as an amendment to the House Appropriations Bill.

Teamsters Praise Congressional Action On Fair And Open Skies Act

“The Teamsters and our allies on Capitol Hill have been working extremely hard to ensure that ‘flag of convenience’ schemes don’t undermine commercial aviation in the United States. By including HR 3095 in the appropriations bill, the U.S. House of Representatives is stopping the exploitation of a regulatory loophole that threatens the livelihood of workers and safety of passengers throughout the airline industry. We commend the House for taking such action. Now it’s time for the Senate to retain this language in its own appropriations bill and pass it expeditiously.”

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million workers throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email