Hawaii Visitor Spending at US$1.44 Billion But Below Pre-Pandemic

Total visitor spending in Hawaii for tourists arriving in June 2021 was US$1.44 billion. That is still below June 2019 when visitor spending was US$163 billion – a decline of 11.9 percent. No numbers were available for visitor spending in June 2020. These preliminary statistics were jointly released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Through the first 6 months of 2021, total visitor spending was US$4.86 billion. By comparison, this represented a 45.1 percent decline from the US$8.86 billion spent through the first half of 2019.

A total of 791,053 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in June 2021, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirement for travelers, the Hawaiian Islands experienced record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. When compared to 2019, visitor arrivals in June 2021 were down 16.5 percent from the June 2019 count of 947,112 visitors (air and cruise). In comparison, only 17,068 visitors arrived by air in June 2020.

A total of 2,751,849 visitors arrived in the first half of 2021, up 27.6 percent compared to the first half of 2020. Total arrivals were 46.8 percent lower than the 5,171,182 visitors in the first half of 2019.

During June 2021, most passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure to Hawaii through the Safe Travels program. In addition, individuals who were fully vaccinated in Hawaii could bypass the quarantine order beginning June 15, 2021. Inter-county travel restrictions were lifted also as of June 15, 2021. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) enforced restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order.”