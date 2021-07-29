Tourism Seychelles Kicks Off Annual Mid-year Marketing Consultations

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Tourism Seychelles launched its 2021 annual mid-year review and marketing consultations with local tourism partners on Tuesday, July 27, to review the performance of the destination to date and discuss and adjust plans for the second part of the year.

  1. The consultations kicked off with a brief address by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ambassador Sylvestre Radegonde.
  2. The Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, gave a presentation of the department’s strategy.
  3. The Tourism Department is working closely with the tourism stakeholders and government organizations to review products offered in Seychelles and provide better services to its visitors.

Seychelles recently recorded its highest weekly visitor arrivals since the onset of the pandemic in March 2021, with 5,367 visitors in Week 29 of 2021, or just 22% below that of the same week in 2019, industry stakeholders learned.

Held over the virtual platform ZOOM, the consultations, which will run over the next two weeks, kicked off with a brief address by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ambassador Sylvestre Radegonde, to industry stakeholders in Seychelles and the Tourism Department’s staff across the world. This was followed by a presentation of the department’s strategy by the Principal Secretary for Tourism (PS), Mrs. Sherin Francis.

Addressing the industry partners, Minister Radegonde highlighted that aside from the ongoing pandemic, which is slowing down travel around the world, the local tourism industry is facing many challenges, hindering the growth of the industry. The Minister gave his reassurance that the Tourism Department is working closely with the tourism stakeholders and various government organizations to review the products offered in Seychelles and provide better services to its visitors.

Minister Radegonde commented that he is greatly encouraged by the steady growth in visitor arrival numbers, and the balanced distribution of the visitors across sizes of establishments and the various islands.

In her presentation, PS Francis provided a global overview of the current state of the local tourism industry, commenting on the impact of the global uncertainties on Seychelles’ economy as well as providing an outline of the forecast against the current arrivals numbers and forward bookings held, which show expected growth over the next two quarters.

