German airline Condor Flugdienst GmbH renews its long-haul fleet.

Condor will purchase of seven Airbus A330neo aircraft.

Condor will lease nine more Airbus A330neo aircraft.

German airline Condor Flugdienst GmbH has chosen the Airbus A330neo to renew its long-haul fleet with plans to introduce 16 aircraft of this new and more efficient type. The airline has signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of seven Airbus A330neo, and intends to lease a further nine.

German Condor Airline Modernizes Fleet With 16 New Airbus A330neo Jets

Condor is the latest airline to order Airbus’ state-of-the-art A330neo widebody aircraft, bringing a step-change in performance and economics. The airline will operate the A330neo on its international long-haul network to the Americas, Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

“Condor excels in operating profitably many routes no other carrier is able to; we are proud to see a demanding airline such as Condor selecting our latest-technology A330neo as the aircraft of choice, building the future of their widebody fleet in the relentless pursuit of lowest operating costs and passenger comfort,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International. “By operating the A320 and A330neo aircraft side by side, the airline will benefit from all the commonality economics these two premium products offer, with the embedded flexibility to address new and existing markets with the right-sized, right-efficiency aircraft.”

Christian Scherer added, “The A330neo has won a thorough competition yet again, as it has in the vast majority of competitive evaluations these last three years. The decision by Condor to modernize its long-haul fleet with A330neos will also set a new benchmark on the airline’s trajectory towards more sustainable flying. We thank and applaud Condor for confirming the competitive value of the A330neo.”