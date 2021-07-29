Guam Provides Free Guåhan Trolley Service in Tumon

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
In an effort to continue the revitalization of Guam’s number one industry, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) is providing free trolley service for island residents and visitors in Tumon from July 30 to August 30, 2021.

  1. Guam Visitors Bureau is welcoming visitors back and overcoming the pandemic.
  2. Free trolley service is being provided in partnership with Lam Lam tours.
  3. The trolley will help visitors as well as locals and military to get around the island and support local business.

“We want to instill confidence for businesses to re-open as we begin to welcome back visitors and overcome this pandemic,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “Partnering with Lam Lam tours to provide this transportation free of charge will provide an opportunity for our locals, military, and visitors to get around the island and support our local business community.”

The Guahån Trolley Service (GTS) in Guam is offered daily from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM between GPO and Micronesia Mall with multiple stops within Tumon.

GTS Routes & Schedule

