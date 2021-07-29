Hungarian Government Attacks on Air Traffic Workers Condemned

by Harry Johnson
Air traffic workers at Hungarian Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) – HungaroControl are now forbidden to organize any strike.

  • European Transport Workers’ Federation appeals to the European Commission.
  • Two illegal decrees issued by the Orban government.
  • ETF strongly condemns interference from the Hungarian Government into the provision of air navigation services.

The European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) sent a letter to the European Commission (EC) President, Ursula von der Leyen, to the EU Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit and to the EU Commissioner for Transport, Adina VALEAN, asking for immediate action from the EC to stop what seems to be another case of breaching the rule of law by the Hungarian Government and also, a clear situation of union busting within this EU Member State.

Addressing the EC leaders, the ETF expresses its deep concerns regarding the difficult situation of the air traffic workers at Hungarian Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) – HungaroControl – which are now forbidden to organize any strike, on the basis of two illegal decrees issued by the Orban government.

This is clear intimidation against the air traffic controllers from Hungary, ETF mentions in the letter addressed to the EU Commissioners. The decree not only dismisses the decision 2.Mpkf.35.080/2021/5 of the Hungarian Appeal Court but also violates Article 28 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

ETF strongly condemns such interference from the Hungarian Government into the provision of air navigation services and the creation of a hostile work environment that increases stress levels amongst air traffic workers and also poses a serious safety risk to passengers, workers and citizens.

