Raging Turkey Wildfires Trigger Tourist Evacuation in Bodrum and Marmaris

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu
Raging Turkey wildfires trigger tourist evacuation in Bodrum and Marmaris

Massive Turkey fires endanger visitors in resort areas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Evacuation ordered in Turkish resort cities of Bodrum and Marmaris.
  • The wildfires burn very close to houses and hotels.
  • Turkish Navy are taking part in fighting the wildfires.

Turkey wildfires hit the resort towns of Marmaris and Bodrum. Local authorities ordered evacuation of tourists and local residents.

Raging Turkey wildfires trigger tourist evacuation in Bodrum and Marmaris

Because of the powerful fires, people were first evacuated in Marmaris.

The forest burns very close to houses and hotels.

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said that five helicopters, one plane and 30 fire engines are fighting disastrous fires in the area.

The newest fire has flared up in resort town of Bodrum. People are being evacuated. Units of the Turkish Navy are involved in desperate attempts to sustain the fires.

Current wildfires, the strongest ones in recent years, began due to the heat wave in the region. To date, three people have died in the disaster and 183 have suffered from smoke.

Earlier, Turkish Tourism Minister Mahmet Nuri Ersoy said that fires were retreating from hotels and houses.

The minister said: “Since the intervention was carried out on time and with the use of a large amount of equipment, the spread of fire towards the coast was prevented. Later, roads to tourist areas were closed.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email