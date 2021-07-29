No more Tsunami threats for Hawaii, Guam, Saipan

Pacific-wide Tsunami watch canceled after massive 8.2 Alaska Earthquake

A series of massive earthquakes are currently shaking the Alaska Peninsula. The most serious earthquake was smeasured at 10:15 pm local time with a 8.2 strength , 2:15 am EST. Tsunami Warnings are posted for portions of the Alaska Coastlines, a Tsunami Watch is issued for Hawaii, advisories for other areas, and a tsunami threat for Guam and Saipan is under Investigation. Tsunami data provided to other Pacific nations by USGS

USGS just released a prediction that tsunami waves threatening coastlines in the entire Pacific Ocean will be less than 0.3 meters above tide.

With this, the Tsunami watch for Hawaii was canceled. A statement was released there is no longer a tsunami threat for Guam, Saipan and surrounding islands.

In other places, tsunamis have been known to surge vertically as high as 100 feet (30 meters). Most tsunamis cause the sea to rise no more than 10 feet (3 meters). The Indian Ocean tsunami caused waves as high as 30 feet (9 meters) in some places, according to news reports.

This is good news predicting a devastating tsunami may not be realistic after tonight’s 8.2 earthquake in Alaska.

TSUNAMI WAVES are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above tide in: AMERICAN SAMOA... AUSTRALIA... CHILE... CHINA... CHUUK... COLOMBIA... COOK ISLANDS... COSTA RICA... ECUADOR... EL SALVADOR... FIJI... FRENCH POLYNESIA... GUAM... GUATEMALA... HAWAII... HONDURAS... HOWLAND AND BAKER... INDONESIA... JAPAN... JARVIS ISLAND... JOHNSTON ATOLL... KERMADEC ISLANDS... KIRIBATI... KOSRAE... MARSHALL ISLANDS... MEXICO... MIDWAY ISLAND... NAURU... NEW CALEDONIA... NEW ZEALAND... NICARAGUA... NIUE... NORTHERN MARIANAS... NORTHWESTERN HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... PALAU... PALMYRA ISLAND... PANAMA... PAPUA NEW GUINEA... PERU... PHILIPPINES... PITCAIRN ISLANDS... POHNPEI... RUSSIA... SAMOA... SOLOMON ISLANDS... TAIWAN... TOKELAU... TONGA... TUVALU... VANUATU... WAKE ISLAND... WALLIS AND FUTUNA... AND YAP. * ACTUAL AMPLITUDES AT THE COAST MAY VARY FROM FORECAST AMPLITUDES DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES IN THE FORECAST AND LOCAL FEATURES. IN PARTICULAR MAXIMUM TSUNAMI AMPLITUDES ON ATOLLS AND AT LOCATIONS WITH FRINGING OR BARRIER REEFS WILL LIKELY BE MUCH SMALLER THAN THE FORECAST INDICATES. * FOR OTHER AREAS COVERED BY THIS PRODUCT A FORECAST HAS NOT YET BEEN COMPUTED. THE FORECAST WILL BE EXPANDED IF NECESSARY IN SUBSEQUENT PRODUCTS.

The earthquake occurred in the Alaska Peninsula at 4:16 pm CHST on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A tsunami advisory is currently announced for Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak), Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski). This was issued on 7/28/2021, 9:01:58 pm.

Tsunami Warning in Effect for; * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles E of Seward) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) Tsunami Advisory in Effect for; * SOUTHEAST ALASKA, The inner and outer coast from Cape Decision, Alaska (85 miles SE of Sitka) to Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles E of Seward) * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak) including the Pribilof Islands Actions to protect human life and property will vary within tsunami warning areas and within tsunami advisory areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation. If you are in a tsunami warning or advisory area; * Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. * Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location. * If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot. * Boat operators, * Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. * If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents. * Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami. * Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so. IMPACTS ------- Impacts will vary at different locations in the warning and in the advisory areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * A tsunami with damaging waves and powerful currents is possible. * Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean. * Strong and unusual waves, currents and inland flooding can drown or injure people and weaken or destroy structures on land and in water. * Water filled with floating or submerged debris that can injure or kill people and weaken or destroy buildings and bridges is possible. * Strong and unusual currents and waves in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially destructive. If you are in a tsunami advisory area; * A tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible. * Waves and currents can drown or injure people who are in the water. * Currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially dangerous. If you are in a tsunami warning or advisory area; * Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after arrival of the first wave. * The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may be larger. * Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes. * Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays. * Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent. * A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami. * The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea, a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave, as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.

There is no more threat of a tsunami impact for the region in Guam Saipan and Hawaii. The Tsunami watch for Hawaii is cancelled

The earthquake location was 5.5 North, 157.9 West. The depth was 11 miles.

There are no damages or injuries expected for any land area in Alaska at this time. No Tsunami Threat was issued for Hawaii or any US or Canadian coastal regions.