Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan Tsunami Threat After Massive 8.2 Alaska Earthquake

by Juergen T Steinmetz
An 8.2 earthquake can be considered massive by any standard. Just an earthquake was measured off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula and has the potential to generate a tsunami for Guam and Saipan.

  1. A series of massive earthquakes are currently shaking the Alaska Peninsula.
  2. The most serious earthquake was smeasured at 10:15 pm local time, 2:15 am EST.
  3. A Tsunami Watch for Hawaii was issued. A Tsunami Threat for the US territories of Guam and Saipan are under investigation.

The earthquake occurred in the Alaska Peninsula at 4:16 pm CHST on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A tsunami advisory is currently announced for Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak), Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski). This was issued on 7/28/2021, 9:01:58 pm.

Tsunami Warning in Effect for;

 * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from
   Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles E of Seward) to
   Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)

 * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of
   Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)


Tsunami Advisory in Effect for;

 * SOUTHEAST ALASKA, The inner and outer coast from Cape
   Decision, Alaska (85 miles SE of Sitka) to Cape
   Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat)

 * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from
   Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to
   Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles E of Seward)

 * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of
   Nikolski) to Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak)
   including the Pribilof Islands
Actions to protect human life and property will
vary within tsunami warning areas and within tsunami
advisory areas.

If you are in a tsunami warning area;

 * Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond
   designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor
   of a multi-story building depending on your situation.

If you are in a tsunami warning or advisory area;

 * Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from
   harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

 * Be alert to and follow instructions from your local
   emergency officials because they may have more detailed or
   specific information for your location.

 * If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling
   take immediate protective actions such as moving inland
   and/or uphill preferably by foot.

 * Boat operators,
     * Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to
       sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.

     * If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors,
       marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and
       submerged debris and strong currents.

 * Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.

 * Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials
   indicate it is safe to do so.


IMPACTS
-------
Impacts will vary at different locations in the warning and
in the advisory areas.

If you are in a tsunami warning area;

 * A tsunami with damaging waves and powerful currents is
   possible.

 * Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive
   onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean.

 * Strong and unusual waves, currents and inland flooding
   can drown or injure people and weaken or destroy structures
   on land and in water.

 * Water filled with floating or submerged debris that can
   injure or kill people and weaken or destroy buildings and
   bridges is possible.

 * Strong and unusual currents and waves in harbors,
   marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially
   destructive.

If you are in a tsunami advisory area;

 * A tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible.

 * Waves and currents can drown or injure people who are
   in the water.

 * Currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas,
   bays, and inlets may be especially dangerous.

If you are in a tsunami warning or advisory area;

 * Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after
   arrival of the first wave.

 * The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may
   be larger.

 * Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches
   and recedes.

 * Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the
   waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays.

 * Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an
   earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent.

 * A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and
   sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami.

 * The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea,
   a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave,
   as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water.


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE
--------------------------------------
 * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.

A Tsunami Threat for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan is under investigation. If there is a Tsunami Threat to Guam, the earliest impact would be around 12:07 am Guam time CHST on Friday, July 30, 2021.

If Hawaii would be the target of a tsunami, the earliest arrival would be 12:53 am July 29, 2021.

The earthquake location was 5.5 North, 157.9 West. The depth was 11 miles.

There are no damages or injuries expected for any land area in Alaska at this time. No Tsunami Threat was issued for Hawaii or any US or Canadian coastal regions.

