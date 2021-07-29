The best software and online tools for travel and tourism companies in 2021

Regiondo says it created the best online booking system and provided an introduction to the Regiondo Bookying Systems for tours and activities. We asked a group of tour operators about the online tools they can’t live without. Regondo is sharing their findings to help businesses work more efficiently and be better connected.

We started the Regiondo journey in 2011 in Munich, Germany, and have worked with over 8,000 fantastic tour and activity providers around the world since then.

We started the Regiondo journey in 2011 in Munich, Germany, and have worked with over 8,000 fantastic tour and activity providers around the world since then.

Your customers and staff will love Regiondo’s design. It’s easy to navigate so you can jump right in without any training.

No matter if you sell 50 or 500,000 tickets a year, Regiondo is built to make your life easier. Our expertise and advanced features are perfect for handling big volumes.

The Regiondo software keeps track of all your bookings. Offline, online, and partner sales are easily recorded, stored, and analyzed.

Why choose Regiondo?

All bookings in one system helping you to:

• Increase Sales • Save Resources • Manage Operations

✓ Live real-time inventory management

✓ Reliable and centralized resource management

✓ We help you grow fast without investment costs

✓ We are the best platform for high volumes of bookings

✓ We have an intuitive user interface.

✓ We give you full control over the look and feel of your online ticket store.

✓ Onboarding and support team that’s always ready to help.

✓ Our software is optimized for conversions

✓ Connect to the the biggest OTAs in one click

Want to see Regiondo in action? Fill out our form to request your free demo and product tour!

FareHarbor creates powerful tools that help tour and activity operators run their business with ease and efficiency. They offer online booking software and resources for tour and activity companies.

With a team of adventure-loving, multi-lingual members from all over the globe, Fareharbor promises to help you grow.

Why choose FareHarbor?

✓ Enterprise-level, user-friendly optimized backend software

✓ 24/7 support plus one-on-one personal training.

✓ We’ll transfer your future bookings and update your website.

✓ Expand your reach with established distribution channels

✓ We’re the fastest-growing company in the activity and tourism industry

To get a live demo and see how FareHarbor can work for you, simply fill out the form on their website.

Bokun is a TripAdvisor company offering Online Booking Engine, Channel Management, Inventory & Resource Management, B2B Marketplace, Reporting, and Websites for tour and activity businesses.

Why choose Bókun?

We help you start and grow your tours & activities business.

✓ Get more bookings: sell on as many channels as you want, reaching customers globally

✓ Save time: increase your efficiency and manage your business operations all in one place

✓ Grow your business: explore opportunities for you to grow your distribution, increase your productivity, and build new revenue streams for your business

If you want to start using Bókun you simply need to sign up for their free trial.

Checkfront is a cloud-based business management software designed for tour operators, rental companies, and accommodation providers.

Why choose Checkfront?

✓ Never miss another booking: take bookings on your website anytime, anywhere with responsive live calendar availability

✓ Say goodbye to spreadsheets: keep track of your bookings, manage reservations and availability, and get real-time insight into your business all through a centralized dashboard

✓ Cut your workload in half: automate your repetitive tasks

Checkfront offers 21 days free trial so if you are interested to get access to their features and support, just create an account. No credit card is required.

Redzy is an independent booking software and distribution platform, designed for Tour & Activity Operators.

Why choose Redzy?

✓ Automate business operations

✓ Mobile and multi-screen control

✓ One-click website creation

✓ Advanced business reporting

✓ Guest manifest creation

✓ Multiple Integrations: (Zapier, TripAdvisor Review Express, Facebook Shop & more).

✓ Real-time rates and price management

To start your transformation with Redzy you can register for their free trial. No credit card is required.

Trekksoft is a leading booking solution for Day Tour Companies.

Why choose Trekksoft?

✓ Sell more tours by connecting your front-end and back-end sales

✓ Manage operations by automating administration and manual tasks

✓ Grow your business by connecting with customers around the world

To request a demo with their business development team, you just need to schedule a demo call.

Content Management Systems

CMS tools offer an affordable and secure solution for owners who want to gain control over their website and manage all content in-house. Let’s find out which are the top 3 CMS choices of tour operators.

WordPress is the world’s most popular FREE free and open-source content management system. It is user-friendly, entirely customizable, and very easy to learn. With WordPress, you can build a website, start a blog, and even sell online.

Why choose WordPress?

✓ WordPress is free, you just need to pay for hosting

✓ It is easy to use and learn; no coding knowledge is required

✓ WordPress gives you full control of your website; it is highly customizable, and you have full control over your site and all of your data

✓ Its blogging capabilities are built-in and are easy to integrate

✓ You can easily extend the functionality of your site with plugins

✓ Thousands of affordable (some of them free) customizable themes are available online

✓ WordPress websites are SEO friendly and responsive

✓ You have access to mobile apps for managing your site on the go

✓ The system offers powerful media management

✓ High performance and security

To launch your website or blog, create a WordPress.com account!

Squarespace

Squarespace is an all-in-one content management system offering website building, hosting, and E-commerce solution.

Why choose Squarespace?

✓ It’s one of the easiest website builders to use

✓ High-end website templates are available for various types of websites among which portfolios, blogs, landing pages, and online stores

✓ Built-in SEO

✓ Simple user interface

✓ FREE SSL Certificates

✓ Responsive design for mobile viewing

✓ 24/7 Customer Support

✓ Integrated E-Commerce

To get started with Squarespace, you need to pick a template that suits your business and then create an account. Squarespace DOES NOT have a free plan so once your website is ready to launch you need to pick a plan and subscribe.

Webflow is a hybrid solution between traditional website building tools like Squarespace, classical content management systems like WordPress, and hard-coded websites (or non-CMS websites).

Why choose Webflow?

✓ All in one platform integrating CMS, marketing tools, backups, and more

✓ Webflow gives you the freedom to create completely customized websites: adjust everything from tracking to line-height and update every instance of color in seconds

✓ A completely visual canvas that doesn’t require any coding

✓ Drag and drop page builder functionality

✓ You can easily create animations and interactions

✓ Responsive page designs

✓ Webflow websites are SEO friendly

✓ Invite editors and collaborators to add and review content on your website

✓ Powerful hosting solution

✓ FREE SSL Certificates

✓ Free until you’re ready to launch

To explore the platform, you simply need to signup for a free Webflow account online.

Sales tools

Sales tools help you optimize your process and grow revenue while keeping all customer data securely stored and organized. Keep reading to explore the ones used by tour and activity providers.

Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that helps you execute, analyze, and improve your growth strategy.

Why choose Apollo?

✓ Apollo helps you hit your number

✓ Find your ideal prospects and new leads

✓ Run email & call campaigns

✓ Set up meetings

✓ Analyze & tweak your process

✓ FREE plan and software demo available

Ready to try Apollo? Enter your work email and get started for FREE. You can also get a DEMO to see how Apollo is helping companies build a repeatable process for setting meetings, closing revenue, and analyzing sales and marketing strategies.

Qwilr is a modern web documents software with various integrations and templates. You can create engaging proposals that help close more deals.

Why choose Qwilr?

✓ Create custom proposals in one click without leaving your CRM

✓ Pull pricing data directly from your CRM

✓ Qwilr offers a wide variety of engaging pre-made proposals and a library of reusable components to create outstanding proposals that match your brand guidelines

✓ You can create interactive video greetings, case studies, or product demos

✓ You can help buyers with an interactive ROI calculator and customizable quotes

✓ Detailed page analytics available

✓ You can add e-sign approvals

✓ Qwilr helps you automate invoices and can be connected to various payment systems

You can try Qwilr for FREE or request a free demo on their website – just sign up for a Qwilr account.

Marketing tools

Automation marketing tools help you work more efficiently by saving you time and organizing your campaigns in advance. Let’s check which ones work best for the travel and tourism companies.

Mailchimp is a popular marketing automation platform offering email marketing, website building, and digital ads services. It allows you to bring your audience data, marketing channels, and insights together.

Why choose Mailchimp?

✓ Build emails, social ads, landing pages, postcards, and more from one place

✓ Easy-to-use design tools and flexible templates for your emails, landing pages, and forms

✓ AI-powered creative assistant to generate custom designs

✓ Keep all your data and insights in one place

✓ 24/7 support award-winning support

✓ 250+ app integrations to connect all your tools to Mailchimp

✓ A directory of trusted pros

You can get started with MailChimp on their website and then even download their mobile app for Android or iOS. There’s a free plan too – you can send up to 10,000 emails per month and 2,000 a day for free.

Proof is the ideal tool for building trust in your brand. It generates a popup on your website showing a live feed or the total number of real people who have recently taken action or visited your site. By adding it to your marketing funnel you can convert up to 300% more visitors into leads, demos, and sales.

Use Proof to:

Create scarcity with Live Visitor Count

Build credibility with Hot Streaks

Boost confidence with Recent Activity

Why choose Proof?

✓ Easy to set up

✓ Custom settings

✓ Beautiful analytics

✓ Zapier Integration

✓ Freaky fast load speed

✓ A/B testing

They currently offer 1 month FREE – you just need to install the Proof marketing pixel on your website (here’s how) and see if it gets you more sales.

Buffer is a social media scheduling tool used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide. In addition to coordinating your campaigns, you can use Buffer to measure and report on its performance and reach.

Why choose Buffer?

✓ Plan and schedule your Instagram Stories on web or mobile

✓ Connect your “link in bio” to multiple URLs viewed on a shoppable page

✓ Include the first comment when you schedule Instagram posts

✓ Create, save & organize hashtags to use in your Instagram posts

✓ Add your location and user tags as you schedule posts on Instagram

✓ Measure the performance of stories, individual posts, and hashtags

✓ Build custom reports and easily share them with your team

✓ Enjoy a FREE plan

Answers

Get answers to common questions about your social media strategy

If you want to explore Buffer’s great features just pick a plan that suits your needs and start your free trial.

Project management

Last but not least our focus falls on project management tools. Having control over all processes and workflows is crucial for tour and activity providers. And project management tools are among the best ways to ensure all procedures are followed strictly. Additionally, they are great to keep the team organized while increasing their efficiency.

Find out more about the favorite workplace content management systems of tour and activity providers.

Asana is a customizable web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work.

It lets you break down your projects and recurring operations into manageable tasks, each with its due date, subtasks, assignees, and other attributes.

With its Kanban boards, Asana is now even more flexible so you can organize your workflow in the most logical way for your business. Check it out in the video below:

Why choose Asana?

✓ Organize your work into shared projects as lists or Kanban boards

✓ Visualize significant checkpoints in your project to measure and share progress

✓ Give tasks a clear owner, so everyone knows who’s responsible

✓ Break down tasks into Subtasks and Sections

✓ Customize projects with Custom fields

✓ Communicate within tasks

✓ Post project updates

✓ Sync Asana with other platforms.

You can sign up at Asana.com and use the tool free of charge for up to 15 team members. Certain advanced features are locked but you’ll have everything you need to get started on the free plan. There is also a mobile version available for Android and iOS to keep track of things on the go.

Similar to Asana, Trello is a platform for team project management. However, its main focus is on kanban boards and ease of use.

Why choose Trello?

✓ Simple visual interface and intuitive drag-and-drop functionality

✓ Strong integration capabilities – integrate top work tools

✓ No-code automation

✓ Facilitate easy communication between teams

✓ Cards contain all the information that you need

This is what we use at Regiondo to keep track of our work across the whole company. With over 50 employees, we use Trello to synchronize projects across different departments so we can efficiently build and deploy our online booking system.

To start collaborating and managing your projects with Trello, simply sign up with your email on their website.

Monday.com is is another customizable web and mobile work management platform and popular alternative to Asana. It is used by Adobe, Wix, Universal, Walmart, and many other global brands.

Why choose Monday?

✓ Easy to use – set up project boards quickly

✓ Useful and easy to follow tutorials available in the knowledge base

✓ Personal and public Boards

✓ Effective communication and notifications to execute a task (tag people and receive notifications when tagged)

✓ You can leave live comments on visuals

✓ You can copy and paste from Adobe

✓ Top Rate Analytics and Reporting

✓ Support is available for all subscribers and not just premium customers

If you’re interested in Monday, just follow the link to start in a few simple steps

Conclusion

The software tools designed for and used by the travel industry are so popular for a reason. They help thousands of businesses perform above and beyond their expectations every day.

We hope our selection helps you find the right ones for your tour or activity company and ultimately improve your customer interactions and internal operations.