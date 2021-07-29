Busted! Foreigners Hiding and Drinking in Thailand bar

Eleven foreign nationals and one Thai were found in the pub basement drinking alcoholic beverages. Everyone was arrested and charged with violation of the Emergency Decree. Currently, Thailand is under a closure order which includes restrictions against public gatherings and the selling or drinking of alcohol.

What they found was a gathering of 11 foreign nationals and one Thai drinking alcoholic beverages in the cellar of the pub. They were arrested and charged with violation of the Emergency Decree and disobeying the orders of the Chonburi Department of Disease Control restrictions against public gatherings and selling or drinking of alcohol.

The Pattaya police were tipped off by Soi Wat Boon Samphan residents that a certain pub in the area was holding regular drinking parties on the premises, which they knew went against the lockdown orders enacted by the Chonburi Disease Control Department.

In other bar news, a video that popped also 2 days ago, shows a well-known Pattaya “Coconut Bar” has relocated to Soi Buakhao. The video depicts seductively-dressed women and older Pattaya expats sitting together without masks as they drank. A motorcycle rider in the area confirmed that the women suspected of being prostitutes are there every night.