Busted! Foreigners Hiding and Drinking in Thailand bar

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
2 min read

Pattaya Pol. Col. Chitdecha Songhong, superintendent of the Nongprue police station, led a team of law enforcers on a nighttime raid of a late-night pub a couple of days ago on July 26, 2021.

What they found was a gathering of 11 foreign nationals and one Thai drinking alcoholic beverages in the cellar of the pub. They were arrested and charged with violation of the Emergency Decree and disobeying the orders of the Chonburi Department of Disease Control restrictions against public gatherings and selling or drinking of alcohol.

The Pattaya police were tipped off by Soi Wat Boon Samphan residents that a certain pub in the area was holding regular drinking parties on the premises, which they knew went against the lockdown orders enacted by the Chonburi Disease Control Department.

In other bar news, a video that popped also 2 days ago, shows a well-known Pattaya “Coconut Bar” has relocated to Soi Buakhao. The video depicts seductively-dressed women and older Pattaya expats sitting together without masks as they drank. A motorcycle rider in the area confirmed that the women suspected of being prostitutes are there every night.

