Visit Britain NOW if You are Vaccinated! ETOA CEO Tom Jenkins Predicts Tourism Recovery

NOW means August 2, 2021. WHO means visitors from the United States and European Union – but not French citizens – will no longer have to quarantine when traveling to England. The new rule applies to England, and devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales said they would follow suit. ETOA CEO Tom Jenkins thinks this comes a little late for England, but will help, as it helped some EU destinations to start a tourism recovery.

Travel to Britain again soon, but not if you are French.

Following the announcement of the UK government to allow fully-vaccinated citizens of the European Union (EU) and the United States to enter England without restriction, Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tourism Association (ETOA) said:

“The UK has left it very late to stop scoring its own goals. 80 percent of all visits from the US take place between January-September, of which the peak period is September, the time around the US Labor Day Holiday.

“The EU added the US to its ‘white list’ in June, and ETOA members were able to salvage part of the season by selling inbound tourism packages to approved EU countries to Americans.”

A number of American visitors came in July, many more will be doing so in August. And all is set for a viable September travel season in the Schengen area. In the UK, booking protocols mean that August and September have already been canceled. The UK lost its high season at the start of July.

“There will be some recovery. Last-minute bookings will happen for London. Some of the October business will be salvaged. But the influx of American visitors that is happening in the cities and regions of the EU is not going to occur in the UK in 2021,” Jenkins added.

