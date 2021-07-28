Africa the New Tourism Frontier: Talks on Nigeria GTRCMC Satellite Center

32 mins ago
32 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
2 min read

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Jamaica Minister of Tourism and Co-Chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Edmund Bartlett, has announced that discussions are now underway for the establishment of a satellite center of the GTRCMC in Nigeria.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

           

  1. The Jamaica Tourism Minister would like to visit Abuja in the near future to formalize the arrangements.
  2. This would mark the establishment of the second African Satellite Centre for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre,                                                                                  
  3. Minister Bartlett expressed that he would love for Nigeria to be the first centre established in West Africa.

Speaking during a meeting earlier yesterday with the new Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno, at the Minister’s New Kingston offices, Bartlett shared that: “We would like to visit Abuja in the near future to formalize the arrangements to establish the second African Satellite Centre for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).” 

Bartlett added that: “In the interim we will provide all the information that is required to enable the establishment of the Centre. We have now the basis on which the infrastructure can be established, and we also have the will and the Human capital involvement. I would love for Nigeria being the first centre established in West Africa.”  

The first satellite centre of the GTRCMC was established in Kenya, at the Kenyatta University. It is a regional satellite centre, with responsibility for East Africa, and collaborates with the international GTRCMC, located at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica.  

“The Centre in Nigeria will be a good complement to the centre already established in Kenya, because they are two of the most important African countries that the world understands. Nigeria is number one – known for having the strongest economy, largest population, and you have done something exciting with Nollywood, which has left a great cultural imprint on the world,” said Minister Bartlett.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next