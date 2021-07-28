Africa the New Tourism Frontier: Talks on Nigeria GTRCMC Satellite Center

The Jamaica Tourism Minister would like to visit Abuja in the near future to formalize the arrangements. This would mark the establishment of the second African Satellite Centre for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, Minister Bartlett expressed that he would love for Nigeria to be the first centre established in West Africa.

Speaking during a meeting earlier yesterday with the new Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno, at the Minister’s New Kingston offices, Bartlett shared that: “We would like to visit Abuja in the near future to formalize the arrangements to establish the second African Satellite Centre for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).”

Bartlett added that: “In the interim we will provide all the information that is required to enable the establishment of the Centre. We have now the basis on which the infrastructure can be established, and we also have the will and the Human capital involvement. I would love for Nigeria being the first centre established in West Africa.”

The first satellite centre of the GTRCMC was established in Kenya, at the Kenyatta University. It is a regional satellite centre, with responsibility for East Africa, and collaborates with the international GTRCMC, located at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica.

“The Centre in Nigeria will be a good complement to the centre already established in Kenya, because they are two of the most important African countries that the world understands. Nigeria is number one – known for having the strongest economy, largest population, and you have done something exciting with Nollywood, which has left a great cultural imprint on the world,” said Minister Bartlett.