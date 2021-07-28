International travel is an export industry, and the balance of travel trade historically has favored the United States.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the news that England would soon begin welcoming fully vaccinated Americans:

US Travel: England Reopening A Wise Decision

“British government leaders have made a wise decision in reopening England to vaccinated travelers from the United States. It’s time for U.S. leaders to do the same and set a timeline to reopen our national borders—and we encourage them to start with vaccinated travelers from the U.K., E.U. and Canada. The reality is there’s no difference between a vaccinated American and those vaccinated in the U.K., the E.U. and Canada.

“International travel is an export industry, and the balance of travel trade historically has favored the United States. Closed borders have not eliminated the spread of the delta variant, while continued border closures have further delayed the return of American jobs and a greater economic recovery.

“To U.S. government leaders we say: Let’s establish a plan—now—as the British and Canadian and other governments have done, to begin reopening international travel.

“To all, we say: Heed the calls from health authorities and get a vaccine. It’s the fastest path to normalcy for all.”