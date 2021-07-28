UK Travel & Tourism sector will get a huge boost from new regulation.

The cruise industry will breathe a sigh of relief.

It also throws a vital lifeline to airlines and businesses throughout the sector.

Virginia Messina, WTTC Senior Vice President and Acting CEO, said: “The Travel & Tourism sector – and the UK economy – will get a huge boost following news that fully-vaccinated US and EU visitors will at last be able to travel quarantine-free to England.

Fully-Vaccinated US and EU Visitors Will Be A Boon To UK Economy

“The cruise industry will breathe a sigh of relief that the crucial relaunch of international cruise departures from England has been given the green light, giving hope to a sector which has struggled to stay afloat.

“It also throws a vital lifeline to airlines and businesses throughout the sector, by helping to restore much-need transatlantic travel and essential links to the EU.

“However, unless it’s reciprocal and the US responds with a similar move, we won’t see the full benefit.

“Research shows that before the pandemic US visitors to the UK contributed more than more than £4 billion to the economy in 2019, underlining the importance of transatlantic travel.

“We urgently need internationally coordinated action to reopen borders to safe international travel for all visitors who are fully vaccinated or can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“Harmonization would restore international mobility, ensure reduced protocols for vaccinated travelers, emphasize the importance of global vaccine recognition, and enable global use of ‘digital health passes’.”