Tanzania Will Host Major East African Regional Tourism Expo in October

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
2 min read

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu
Tanzania Will Host Major East African Regional Tourism Expo in October

The ministers have all agreed to establish the annual EAC Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) with the aim of improving the visibility of the region and marketing it as a single tourist destination.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • East African states are going to hold a major tourism exhibition in October this year.
  • The first and a major regional tourism exhibition is set to take place in Tanzania.
  • Major regional tourism exhibition set to attract participants from member countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Marketing tourism as the regional economic product, the East African states are going to hold a major tourism exhibition in October this year under the spirit of regional integration and regional tourism marketing drive.

Tanzania Will Host Major East African Regional Tourism Expo in October

The first and a major regional tourism exhibition is set to take place in Tanzania, attracting the six member states of the East African Community (EAC) to showcase their tourist attractions under an umbrella of regional integration in tourism.

Reports from the East African Community head offices in northern Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha said that the first and major regional tourism exhibition is scheduled in October to attract participants from member countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Tanzania Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr. Damas Ndumbaro had announced the regional tourism expo during a virtual meeting with the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers for Tourism.

The ministers have all agreed to establish the annual EAC Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) with the aim of improving the visibility of the region and marketing it as a single tourist destination.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 3 Prev Next