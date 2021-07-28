East African states are going to hold a major tourism exhibition in October this year.

Tanzania Will Host Major East African Regional Tourism Expo in October

The first and a major regional tourism exhibition is set to take place in Tanzania, attracting the six member states of the East African Community (EAC) to showcase their tourist attractions under an umbrella of regional integration in tourism.

Reports from the East African Community head offices in northern Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha said that the first and major regional tourism exhibition is scheduled in October to attract participants from member countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Tanzania Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr. Damas Ndumbaro had announced the regional tourism expo during a virtual meeting with the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers for Tourism.

The ministers have all agreed to establish the annual EAC Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) with the aim of improving the visibility of the region and marketing it as a single tourist destination.