The Best Armor Against COVID-19 Delta Variants

As the COVID-19 Delta variants continue to rapidly spread across the United States, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has issued new guidance, specifically with regard to the wearing of masks, and even applies to those who have been fully vaccinated.

  1. The best advice from the CDC for everyone – vaccinated or not – is to mask up.
  2. The CDC states that this is particularly important for people who are immunocompromised.
  3. Those at greater risk include being exposed to someone who has tested positive along with those with diabetes, heart conditions, and who are overweight.

The most recent update of the CDC as of today, July 27, 2021, are directed at fully-vaccinated people and is based on new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant that is currently circulating in the United States.

The CDC added a recommendation for fully-vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Further, the CDC stated that those people may want to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

The same applies if there is someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease, or has not been fully vaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.

