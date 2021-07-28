Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

Biggest Spenders in the First Month of the Phuket Sandbox Scheme

50 mins ago
49 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
1 min read
It has been about a month since the Phuket Sandbox tourism model launched, and since then, Thailand welcomed almost 10,000 international visitors.

  1. The Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme launched last month on July 1, 2021, just 26 short days ago.
  2. Since that time, there have been nearly 10,000 tourists who have come to visit and who plan to return to enjoy visits to other provinces.
  3. So just where did the biggest spenders come from during that first inaugural month?

Following the launch of the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme on July 1, 2021, many international tourists who have since returned home, say they plan to visit the kingdom again with their families, branching out to visit other provinces such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman, Dr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, who is the Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, after the Phuket Sandbox launch, close to 10,000 tourists came to visit. The top 5 countries of visitors came from the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, and France.

