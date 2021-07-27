Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

American Airlines Announces First Direct Miami to Dominica Flight

by Harry Johnson
3 min read
The Minister for Tourism Honorable Denise Charles stated that this new service will be a game-changer for the tourism industry in Dominica as it will allow convenient and  direct access from the US mainland, one of the destination’s major source markets.

  • New service will operate twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.
  • The flight will depart Miami International Airport at 11am and arriving at Douglas-Charles Airport at 3:21pm.
  • The flights will leave Dominica at 4:24pm and arrive in Miami at 6:55pm.

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives is elated to announce confirmation that  American Airlines Jet service will commence operations for the first time directly between Miami (MIA) and Dominica (DOM) starting Wednesday December 8, 2021. The service will operate twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday, departing Miami International Airport at 11am and arriving at Douglas-Charles Airport at 3:21pm. The return flight will leave Dominica at 4:24pm and arrive in Miami at 6:55pm. The aircraft will be an Embraer jet with business class, extra main and economy seating.

This significant decision by American Airlines comes after a successful proving flight which occurred to Dominica on June 22, 2021.  The Minister for Tourism Honorable Denise Charles stated that this new service will be a game-changer for the tourism industry in Dominica as it will allow convenient and  direct access from the US mainland, one of the destination’s major source markets. Furthermore, the decision by American Airlines to service Dominica affirms the value proposition that Dominica has as a tourism destination and will contribute tremendously  to attaining our target of 200,000 stayover visitors by 2025. The Minister also stated that this is a major step in addressing the access constraint faced by the destination over the years. Direct access will play a critical role in expanding tourism, developing trade, especially for MSMEs, and facilitating family and business connections.

Director of Tourism Mr. Colin Piper stated that with this new service, US-based tour operators will now feel more confident to add Dominica to their product offerings.  Dominica will benefit from increased promotion of a variety of Dominica’s family -run and high-end properties, as well as diving, hiking, wellness and cuisine experiences to their customers. Visitors from the US who have been interested in coming to Dominica will now be able to get here much easier from the moment of making flight arrangements to actually traveling to Dominica.

American Airlines remain equally excited about this new direct flight. “ We are proud to continue to strengthen our presence in the Caribbean with two new destinations launching in December, Dominica and Anguilla, giving our customers more access to the places they want to travel to,” said Jose A. Freig, American Airlines Vice President for International. “With these additions to our route network, American will serve 35 destinations in the Caribbean – the most of any U.S. carrier”.

