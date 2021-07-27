Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Subscribe to our YOUTUBE |

Frontier Launches Nonstop Belize Flights from Denver and Orlando

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu
Frontier Launches Nonstop Belize Flights from Denver and Orlando

Belize Tourism Board views the start of Frontier Airlines’ service to Belize as a critical expansion in the country’s international connectivity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The first flight will depart Denver at 8:36 am and arrive in Belize at 13:44 pm.
  • The second flight will depart Orlando at 13:42 pm  and arrive in Belize at 15:10 pm. It will depart Belize to Denver at 16:15 pm and arrive at 9:40 pm.
  • The service, which will be offered initially only on Saturdays, will be year-round with the potential for additional growth in the future.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) welcomes the announcement by Frontier Airlines on the start of a non-stop service to Belize from Denver, Colorado and Orlando, Florida beginning on December 11, 2021. The service, which will be offered initially only on Saturdays, will be year-round with the potential for additional growth in the future.

Frontier Launches Nonstop Belize Flights from Denver and Orlando

The first flight will depart Denver at 8:36 am and arrive in Belize at 13:44 pm.  That flight will depart Belize to Orlando at 14:49 pm and arrive at 18:14 pm.  The second flight will depart Orlando at 13:42 pm  and arrive in Belize at 15:10 pm. It will depart Belize to Denver at 16:15 pm and arrive at 9:40 pm.

“We’re delighted to announce service to Belize City from two major U.S. markets: Denver and Orlando,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Belize onboard our Green airline to explore the destination’s unique natural environment, wildlife and sun-filled activities as well as local residents seeking affordable travel to the U.S.”

The Belize Tourism Board views the start of Frontier Airlines’ service to Belize as a critical expansion in the country’s international connectivity since it will afford visitors from the Western and South-Eastern United States greater travel options to enjoy Belize as a premier vacation destination.

Belize’s efforts to increase its international flight connectivity are already paying off.  The month of May registered 19,544 overnight visitors to Belize while the month of June registered 26,215 visitors. The numbers for July also continue to trend well, which signals that Belize’s tourism industry is on the path to recovery.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email