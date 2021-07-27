The first flight will depart Denver at 8:36 am and arrive in Belize at 13:44 pm.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) welcomes the announcement by Frontier Airlines on the start of a non-stop service to Belize from Denver, Colorado and Orlando, Florida beginning on December 11, 2021. The service, which will be offered initially only on Saturdays, will be year-round with the potential for additional growth in the future.

Frontier Launches Nonstop Belize Flights from Denver and Orlando

The first flight will depart Denver at 8:36 am and arrive in Belize at 13:44 pm. That flight will depart Belize to Orlando at 14:49 pm and arrive at 18:14 pm. The second flight will depart Orlando at 13:42 pm and arrive in Belize at 15:10 pm. It will depart Belize to Denver at 16:15 pm and arrive at 9:40 pm.

“We’re delighted to announce service to Belize City from two major U.S. markets: Denver and Orlando,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Belize onboard our Green airline to explore the destination’s unique natural environment, wildlife and sun-filled activities as well as local residents seeking affordable travel to the U.S.”

The Belize Tourism Board views the start of Frontier Airlines’ service to Belize as a critical expansion in the country’s international connectivity since it will afford visitors from the Western and South-Eastern United States greater travel options to enjoy Belize as a premier vacation destination.

Belize’s efforts to increase its international flight connectivity are already paying off. The month of May registered 19,544 overnight visitors to Belize while the month of June registered 26,215 visitors. The numbers for July also continue to trend well, which signals that Belize’s tourism industry is on the path to recovery.