Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Returns to 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Show

The show attracted over 600,000 aviation enthusiasts; 10,000 aircraft; and close to 1,000 media professionals from around the globe. The Bahamas was also one of the first countries to open its borders quickly and safely to private pilots and boaters.

Bahamas’ presence at the 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is already being felt. Pictured centered is Mr. Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, BMOTA, flanked by members of his Bahamas team including from left to right: Deckery Johnson, BTO-Houston; Nuvolari Chotoosingh, BTO-Grand Bahama; Jonathan Lord, BTO-Plantation; Greg Rolle, Senior Director, BMOTA Verticals Department; Aram Bethell, BTO-Plantation; and Nathan Butler, Bahamas Customs Department. Photo courtesy of BMOTA.

The Bahamas team, comprised of tourism, aviation, and customs officials, is being led by Mr. Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, BMOTA and Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Deputy Director General, BMOTA, who will also meet one-on-one with leading aviation industry partners to discuss business opportunities for The Bahamas.

The leading destination in the Caribbean region for general aviation and private pilot arrivals, The Bahamas is also the first nation to welcome private pilots who operate under BasicMed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) new medical recertification program.