In June 2021, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 591,100 unit nights.

June 2021 monthly demand was 472,100 unit nights.

June 2021 average monthly unit occupancy was 79.9 percent.

Hawaii vacation rentals statewide reported substantial increases in supply, demand, occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) in June 2021 compared to June 2020. However, in comparison to June 2019, vacation rental supply, demand and ADR were down while occupancy rose slightly due to a reduction in supply levels.

Hawaii Vacation Rentals: Better, But Not There Yet

Similarly, through the first half of 2021, Hawaii vacation rentals reported overall increases in the same performance categories compared to 2020, but lagged behind the pre-pandemic totals reported for the first half of 2019.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) issued today the Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report for the month of June and first half of 2021 utilizing data compiled by Transparent Intelligence, Inc.

In June 2021, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 591,100 unit nights (+74.1% vs. 2020, -32.9% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 472,100 unit nights (+910.6% vs. 2020, -27.1% vs. 2019). That resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 79.9 percent (+66.1 percentage points vs. 2020, +6.3 percentage points vs. 2019) for June, which was slightly higher than the occupancy of Hawaii’s hotels (77.0 percent).

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide increased in June to $242 year-over-year (+17.0% vs. 2020, -29.9% vs. 2019), but was still significantly less than the ADR of $346 in June 2019. By comparison the ADR for hotels was $320 in June 2021. It is important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals, timeshare resorts and condominium hotels are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

In June, legal short-term rentals were allowed to operate in Maui County and on Oahu, Hawaii Island and Kauai as long as they were not being used as a quarantine location.

Hawaii’s quarantine order for travelers due to the pandemic began on March 26, 2020, which immediately resulted in dramatic impacts to the State’s tourism industry. During June 2021, most passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure to Hawaii through the Safe Travels program. In addition, individuals who were fully vaccinated in Hawaii could bypass the quarantine order beginning June 15, 2021. Inter-county travel restrictions were lifted also as of June 15, 2021.

The data in HTA’s Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in its Hawaii Hotel Performance Report and its Hawaii Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report. A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.