Russian visitors are required to have valid Schengen visa and a vaccination certificate.

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was registered in Hungary.

Visa issuance procedures have not been changed.

Tourists from the Russian Federation who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to freely enter Hungary starting today, according to a press statement released by the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow.

Hungary Allows Entry to Fully Vaccinated Russian Visitors

“From July 27, 2020, the Hungarian government will allow Russian nationals who hold COVID-19 vaccination certificates to enter the country. In this case, Russian citizens will be able to enter Hungary without any restrictions, without obligatory quarantine and PCR tests, if they have a valid Schengen visa and a vaccination certificate,” the statement said.

According to the embassy, visa issuance procedures have not been changed. However, it will be required to supplement the application with a vaccination certificate.

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was registered in Hungary and is being used as part of a national vaccination campaign.

Previously, in order to visit Hungary, Russian citizens had to provide two negative PCR tests made within five days before entry with a difference of 48 hours, or go through a two-week quarantine.

Vice-President of the Association of Tour Operators of the Russian Federation Dmitry Gorin commenting on the new rules for the entry of Russians into Hungary, stressed that the opening of the country will be the so-called “green corridor”, which may entail the lifting of restrictions in other countries.