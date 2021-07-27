Poisonous Cloud over Germany after Chemical explosion

Last week flooding in the same region caused disaster and death. Today it’s an explosion in Chempark Leverkusen, located between Duesseldorf and Cologne in the German State of Northrhine Westphalia. Today a major explosion is forcing people in the same region into another disaster mode, triggering the highest alert level after a poisoness cloud ws triggered. The Chempark It is spreading across three cities in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen cumulatively measuring 13.3 square kilometers, occupied by more than 60 companies and employing 50,000 people.

Bayer medical factory is part of this complex. Several freeways and major railroad tracks for intercity and local trains connect major metropolitan areas in eyesight to the factory.

This morning a huge explosion triggered a poisonous cloud to escape and is currently moving towards the cities of Leichlingen and Burscheid in the romantic Bergischer district. The towns are known for their sub-communities and the town center with its marketplace and churches.

Operators of the Chempark site in Leverkusen said the cause of the explosion was unclear.

The Federal agency for the protection of citizens, and disaster agencies are categorizing the explosion as an extremely dangerous situation for the local population, ordering people to stay inside and close doors and windows.

Currenta berichtete, Einsatzkräfte der Werksfeuerwehr und Luftmesswagen seien im Einsatz.