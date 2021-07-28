Expose yourself in the hotel bar, take advantage of the maid, and bring your children!

When you leave our hotel at the end of your holiday, you will have no hope! Adultery is encouraged.

COVID changed travel and tourism, inclusing the hotels and resorts, including the entire hospitality industry. What about a little exposure in a hotel bar. Bring your kids because adultery is ok. This may only be possible in China, or was this lost in translation? With the kind of year we have all been having around the world, sometimes social media can bring an escape we all need at the end of the day.

COVID has changed the hospitality industry. Who says social media isn’t really good for anything except those wishing to market themselves in some way, shape, or form?

Here goes…

A friend went to Beijing recently and was given this brochure by the hotel. It is precious. She is keeping it and reading it whenever she needs a good laugh. Obviously, it has been translated directly, word for word, from Mandarin to English.

Getting There

Our representative will make you wait at the airport. The bus to the hotel runs along the lakeshore. Soon you will feel pleasure in passing water. You will know that you are getting near the hotel, because you will go round the bend. The manager will await you in the entrance hall. He always tries to have intercourse with all new guests.

The Hotel

This is a family hotel, so children are very welcome. We of course are always pleased to accept adultery. Highly skilled nurses are available in the evenings to put down your children. Guests are invited to conjugate in the bar and expose themselves to others. But please note that ladies are not allowed to have babies in the bar. We organize social games, so no guest is ever left alone to play with themself.

The Restaurant

Our menus have been carefully chosen to be ordinary and unexciting. At dinner, our quartet will circulate from table to table and fiddle with you.

Your Room

Every room has excellent facilities for your private parts. In winter, every room is on heat. Each room has a balcony offering views of outstanding obscenity! You will not be disturbed by traffic noise since the road between the hotel and the lake is used only by pederasts.

Bed

Your bed has been made in accordance with local tradition. If you have any other ideas, please ring for the chambermaid. Please take advantage of her. She will be very pleased to squash your shirts, blouses and underwear. If asked, she will also squeeze your trousers.

Above All

When you leave us at the end of your holiday, you will have no hope. You will struggle to forget it.

So, are you planning your trip to Beijing?