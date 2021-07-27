World Tourism Network launched the Saudi Tourism Group in a Royal Way

The Saudi Arabia Chapter of the World Tourism Network launched it’s Saudi Tourism Group with His Royal Highness Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Naser, the World Tourism Network Saudi Chapter Chairman, presiding together with Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary General; Louis D’Amore, Founder, International Institute for Peace Through Tourism; and many more. His Excellency Najib Balala, Secretary of Tourism for Kenya, presented his vision on the global approach for Saudi Tourism. Organized by WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, by Saudi Chapter President Raed Habiss, and the host Blanca, “The Law of Life” – a two-hour event – brought tourism leaders from around the globe together to learn about Saudi activites at home and around the world.

“It was truly a pleasure and honor to be a part of this event. Thanks so much, Raed Habiss, Jurgen Steinmetz, highly-esteemed panelists, and His Royal Highness Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Naser Al Saud. I am truly inspired by the 2030 Saudi Arabia Vision of Tourism for the Future,” said Blanca of Laws of Life, who moderated the panel.

Saudi Arabia has big plans and accounts already for enormous achievements to not only put the Kingdom in the world center of tourism, but to create a true gathering place for those leading world tourism. His Royal Highness Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Naser Al Saud pointed out that Saudi Arabia hosts major travel and tourism organizations and initiatives, including the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center (GTRCMC).

The Kingdom is rich in important heritage sites on the map of human civilization, and efforts are integrated to introduce them to the world and to register them in all national and international records, as they are a cultural wealth and cultural depth for the Kingdom.

The process of registering the “Hama Cultural District” in Najran came as a result of the great efforts made by the Kingdom’s delegation to UNESCO headed by the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al Muqrin, and a team from the Ministry of Culture, the Heritage Authority, and the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science.

The cultural rock art area in Hima is located in an area of ​​557 square kilometers and includes 550 rock art paintings containing hundreds of thousands of rock carvings and drawings.

The Saudi coast is brimming with pristine marine life, shipwrecks, and virgin reefs, and with the expansion of dive shops in cities like Jeddah, Yanbu, and Al Lith, both beginner and advanced divers now have equal opportunity to experience diving in Saudi Arabia.

The Red Sea Coast in Saudi Arabia is one of the most unspoiled underwater treasure troves in the world, and it’s no secret that diving in Saudi Arabia is considered a penultimate adventure for advanced divers. Luckily, with the opening of tourism in Saudi Arabia, scuba junkies don’t have to save the best for last.

Listen to speakers including Dr. Peter Tarlow, Safety and Security expert; Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary General; Raed Habiss, President of the WTN Saudi Chapter and Chairman of Connect 2030; among many others.

The Saudi Chapter of the World Tourism Network has been extremely active and recently started a WhatsApp leadership group.

The Saudi Tourism Group is being developed by the WTN Saudi Arabia Chapter. WTN chapter members have been meeting in an ongoing basis. Major business opportunities for members around the world are developing through the network.

The Hon Najib Balala, minister of tourism for Kenya addressed the group.