Tourism Seychelles “North America Annual Roadshow” Goes Virtual

Seychelles Tourism successfully presented its North America Annual Roadshow in virtual format this year. There were 65 US travel professionals who participated from cities across the US for a productive day of meetings and exchanges. All concerned saw this as a positive event versus the 2 years prior when it was cancelled with not alternatives due to COVID-19.

Joining the rest of the world in adopting digital platforms to reach their partners, local tourism operators from Seychelles, including Mason’s Travel, Creole Travel Services, and airline partner Qatar Airways signed up as exhibitors for the virtual event held from 7 to 9 pm (Seychelles time) on June 25, when they were joined by 65 US travel professionals from various US cities for a productive day of meetings and exchanges.

Following a warm welcome from the Tourism Seychelles team, participants and exhibitors proceeded to conduct one-on-one meetings in which they exchanged information on the current market conditions, the safety protocols being implemented by local stakeholders in Seychelles as well as developments regarding new products within the destination.

The roadshow was being held for the first time since 2018 said the Tourism Seychelles Regional Director for Africa & the Americas, David Germain. “In 2019 and 2020, we were not able to go ahead with the roadshow, but as the pandemic persists, we decided to conduct the event virtually, to the satisfaction of all our trade partners and participants who participated,” Mr. Germain said.

Interest in Seychelles remains high in the United States despite the pandemic, he confirmed, especially amongst travelers venturing far afield to African and Middle East countries on vacation, and thereafter travelling to Seychelles as an extension to their holiday. 1,934 visitors from the United States have visited Seychelles so far this year up to 18 July.