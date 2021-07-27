Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Belavia plane with failed engine makes emergency landing in Moscow

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read

Belarusian passenger jet landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport with only one operating engine.

  • Boeing 737 plane operated by Belavia sent an emergency signal over Russia.
  • Belavia passenger jet was en route from Minsk to Antalya, Turkey.
  • There are 197 passengers and seven crew on board Belavia plane.

Boeing 737 passenger jet operated by the Belarusian air carrier Belavia, which was en route from Minsk, Belarus to Antalya, Turkey, made a successful emergency landing at Moscow Domodedovo Airport after sending an emergency signal mid-flight.

“The Belavia flight B29215 en route from Minsk to Antalya has landed successfully at Domodedovo,” Russian aviation officials said.

According to reports, Belavia plane landed at Domodedovo Airport with only one functioning engine.

On Monday, Belavia Boeing 737 passenger plane en route from Minsk to Antalya sent an emergency signal while flying over the Belgorod Region in Russian Federation.

The plane was bypassing Ukraine, and after sending the distress signal, it descended and changed course first to Voronezh and then to Moscow.

There are 197 passengers and seven crew on board.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries after the emergency landing.

