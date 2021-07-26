Russia and Namibia go visa-free

Visa-free agreement between Russia and Namibia goes into effect on August 2.

Agreement allows visa-free stay for 90 days every 180 days.

The agreement was signed in Windhoek on April 14, 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued a statement today, announcing that the agreement between Russia and Namibia on mutual abolition of entry visas goes into effect on August 2, 2021.

“In accordance with the previously achieved agreements, the Agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Namibia on mutual abolishment of visa requirement, signed in Windhoek on April 14, 2021, enters into effect on August 2, 2021. In accordance with this agreement, citizens of the Russian Federation would be able to enter Namibia and stay there without visas for 90 days every 180 days, unless their purpose of their entry is labor, education or permanent residence in the country. The same rights are granted to the citizens of Namibia when visiting the Russian Federation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

Currently, the entry of citizens of Namibia to the Russian Federation is being regulated by the restrictions, imposed by the Russian government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry noted.

Tourism in Namibia is a major industry, contributing N$7.2 billion to the country’s gross domestic product. Annually, over one million travelers visit Namibia, with roughly one in three coming from South Africa, then Germany and finally the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The country is among the prime destinations in Africa and is known for ecotourism which features Namibia’s extensive wildlife.

In December 2010, Namibia was named 5th best tourist destination in the world in terms of value.