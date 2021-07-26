Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Minister for Tourism Visits Small Tourism Establishments in South Mahé

50 mins ago
49 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
2 min read

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ambassador Sylvestre Radegonde resumed his series of official visits to tourism industry partners last Friday, July 23, starting at Anse Royale. This included stops at nine establishments in South Mahé with a capacity of fewer than 20 rooms.

The visits were an ideal opportunity for Minister Radegonde and the Principal Secretary for Tourism (PS), Mrs. Sherin Francis to see first-hand the products offered to visitors by the destination.

Minister Radegonde stated that he is encouraged by the high occupancy rate in the small establishments visited.

“The visits were very fruitful in confirming that the occupancy rates are extremely satisfactory for our small establishments, with the majority of hoteliers acknowledging having achieved around 100% occupancy in the past months. It appears that there is a balanced distribution of the visitors in the destination, contrary to the perception that our visitors are favoring larger establishments,” said Minister Radegonde.

He commented that he was pleased to have been able to reaffirm the commitment of the tourism department to all partners in person.

“The ministry is ready to assist partners to better their product and service delivery as well as provide assistance with their visibility and marketing in general.”   

On her part, PS Francis explained the importance of the visit to her office in line with priorities presented by her department in June this year.

