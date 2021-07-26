British Airways Flights From London Heathrow to Saint Lucia Return After More Than 30 Years

TUI provides weekly service to Saint Lucia from London’s Gatwick.

Saint Lucia has added another gateway to the destination with the reintroduction of service with British Airways out of London Heathrow (LHR) after more than 30 years. The Boeing 777 touched down on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at approximately 5:45 p.m. with a total capacity of 173, most of which are visitors.

British Airways Flights From London Heathrow Return to Saint Lucia After More Than 30 Years

Out of Gatwick (LGW), Saint Lucia already welcomes a weekly service with TUI and 4 flights per week with British Airways. The UK is typically Saint Lucia’s second-largest tourism market and thus far, year-to-date reflects 4% growth.

13 crewmembers led by Captain -Peter Williams joined Officials of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) to receive a commemorative plaque that depicts the iconic twin pitons, niche markets, and surprise welcome packages. Two lucky passengers were also gifted on arrival.

“This newly introduced weekly service from Heathrow comes at an opportune time when Saint Lucia is drumming up even more support for an already exciting summer, and the upcoming peak winter period. This also signals continued progress towards the full recovery of the tourism sector,” said Public Relations Manager- Geraine Georges.

The British Airways service from Heathrow will end on September 4, 2021, and discussions are already ongoing for resumption in the near future. The airline is also scheduled to increase airlift during the winter with daily flights from November out of Gatwick (LGW).